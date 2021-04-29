COVID patients with acute symptoms be hospitalised, home care for asymptomatic: Rajasthan govt

Coronavirus patients with acute symptoms should be admitted to hospitals while the asymptomatic ones and those with mild traits can be treated at home with their oxygen level monitored regularly, according to a Rajasthan government guideline issued on Friday.

The guidelines for admission and discharge of COVID-19 patients, prepared after consultation with senior doctors, was issued by Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria on the instruction of state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms can be treated at home and their oxygen level should be monitored regularly through pulse oximeter, Principal of SMS Medical Hospital in Jaipur Dr Sudhir Bhandari was quoted as saying in a release.

He said if there is a breathing problem, pain in the chest or nausea then the treatment monitored by doctors should be started and if the symptoms are acute, then the patient should be hospitalised.

If the oxygen level of the patient inhaled in a room is continuously more than 90 per cent or able to arrange oxygen at home and the parameters are improving then the patient can be discharged from the hospital, Bhandari said.

Negative RTPCR test report is not required for such discharging patients whose parameters are improving, he said.

