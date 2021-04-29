Pakistan to get 15.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next two months, says health minister
Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies, its health minister told Reuters on Thursday. Sultan said another 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be arriving under the first tranche of the GAVI/COVAX programme as part of the WHO's efforts for poorer nations.Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:59 IST
Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies, its health minister told Reuters on Thursday. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan had procured the vaccine from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac.
He didn't give a breakdown of how many shots each were supplying. Sultan said another 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be arriving under the first tranche of the GAVI/COVAX programme as part of the WHO's efforts for poorer nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)