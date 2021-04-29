Pakistan to get 15.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next two months, says health minister

Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies, its health minister told Reuters on Thursday. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan had procured the vaccine from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac.

He didn't give a breakdown of how many shots each were supplying. Sultan said another 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be arriving under the first tranche of the GAVI/COVAX programme as part of the WHO's efforts for poorer nations.

