Left Menu

Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the country saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far. With it the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:37 IST
Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) to support organisations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil.

''To help mitigate the surge of coronavirus cases in India, @Ford is donating 5 million surgical masks, 100K N95 masks and 50K gowns to the area,'' Ford said in a tweet.

In addition, it said, ''Ford Fund is donating USD 200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil.'' India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the country saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far. With it the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

EU's Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said on Friday, when she is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple for anti-competitive practices on its App Store.Swedish music streaming...

Deeply anguished by passing away of Soli Sorabjee: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of former attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee and said he was deeply anguished by the passing away of the legal luminary.Sorabjee, aged 91, died this morning at a Delhi hospit...

Alibaba freezes executive pay rise amid China's big tech crackdown -sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay raises for senior executives in 2021, and is instead giving junior staff bigger pay rises, sources said, in an effort to retain its main workforce amid a regulatory clampdown.Tal...

EU ready to help restore democracy to Myanmar - high representative

The European Union is ready to offer its support to all parties to help restore democracy in Myanmar, the blocs high representative told ASEAN states on Friday. Southeast Asian leaders said after an emergency ASEAN summit last week that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021