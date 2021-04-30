Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) to support organisations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil.

''To help mitigate the surge of coronavirus cases in India, @Ford is donating 5 million surgical masks, 100K N95 masks and 50K gowns to the area,'' Ford said in a tweet.

In addition, it said, ''Ford Fund is donating USD 200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil.'' India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the country saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far. With it the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities.

