Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, according to the ministry's data.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159, followed by Kerala 38,607 and Uttar Pradesh 35,104.

In a significant development, more than 19 lakh (19,20,107) tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours, making it the highest single-day test done in India, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 31,70,228 and now comprises 16.90 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 85,414 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Eleven states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Bihar -- cumulatively account for 78.18 percent of India's total active cases, according to the ministry data.

''The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11 percent,'' it said.

A total of 3,498 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 77.44 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw a maximum of 771 fatalities. Delhi follows with 395 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,53,84,418 with 2,97,540 recoveries being registered in a day.

Ten states account for 76.61 percent of the new recoveries, the ministry said.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is operating a toll-free 24 x 7 helpline (080-4611 0007) to address issues regarding mental health and provide psychosocial support during the pandemic, the ministry said.

