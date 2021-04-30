Japan to provide oxygen concentrators, ventilators to 'friend and partner' India to combat COVID

Japan on Friday announced to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and as many ventilators to India as it stands with its ''friend and partner'' in its efforts to combat the unprecedented surge in the coronavirus cases.

India on Friday logged 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities.

On the request of the Indian government, Japan has ''decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India,'' the Japanese Foreign Ministry said here in a statement.

''Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance. Japan will continue to extend further support promptly in order to contain the COVID-19 situation,'' it said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

