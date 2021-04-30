Left Menu

Examination hall of Goa Medical College converted into COVID-19 ward, to get another 150 beds

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, examination Hall of Goa Medical College has been converted into a COVID-19 ward and it will have another 150 beds to the overall facility.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:51 IST
Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "Examination Hall of Goa Medical College has been converted into #COVID19 ward, that will add another 150 beds to the overall facility." Sawant and State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today inspected the facility, which will take shape in a record period of time.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that the facility would be ready for functioning by Friday (today) evening. "This will be a ward with 150 beds, all having the facility of oxygen." He said that the state has already started giving medication to the people who arrive for testing, as a part of the new protocol. "We are not waiting for the COVID-19 report, we provide them the medication as soon as they arrive for testing", he said.

He said that out of a total of 300 beds in Super Speciality Hospital, 150 would be of Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Sawant said that the bed capacity of other facilities including North Goa District Hospital and South Goa District Hospital will also be increased in days to come.

He appealed to the people to stay at home and start the treatment at an early stage, if they feel to be symptomatic. Meanwhile, a lockdown has been imposed in Goa from 7 pm yesterday till the morning of May 3. Essential services and industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation.

3,019 fresh cases and 36 deaths reported in Goa yesterday. The active cases rose to 20,898, informed the Goa Health bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

