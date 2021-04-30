Left Menu

Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's official Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said on Friday that Turkey has granted emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier this week Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Sputnik V.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

