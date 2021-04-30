Left Menu

Ration kit drive for Gujarat Corona warriors flagged off

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:37 IST
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday launched the 'Corona Sewa Yagna' under which one lakh health care workers like nurses, sanitation staff and ambulance drivers will get ration kits.

The drive to distribute the first set of 11,000 kits, which were loaded on to 16 trucks, to health care workers in Jamnagar and Rajkot areas was flagged off by Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, an official release said The remaining kits will be sent in nine batches over the next 10 days, the governor said.

Thanking the donors and corporates who had contributed in the drive, Devvrat said it would go a long way in boosting the morale of Corona warriors.

The ration kits were arranged by NGO Yuva Unstoppable with the support of philanthropists and corporate entities.

The NGO, under the guidance of the governor, will also provide oxygen concentrators to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, it said in a release.

