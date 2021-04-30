Left Menu

Turkey grants emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

Viscoran aims to start production in the coming months in several facilities, the company said.Turkey, a nation of 84 million, says it has administered some 22.8 million doses since it rolled out its vaccination program in mid-January.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:46 IST
Turkey grants emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish authorities have granted Russia's Sputnik V vaccine approval for its emergency use in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Friday.

Koca said on Twitter the Turkish Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approved the vaccine's emergency use following its "examinations and evaluations," paving the way for use alongside Sinovac and the Pfizer vaccines.

It was not known when the country will begin administering the vaccine. Koca said this week Turkey would receive 50 million doses of the Sputnik V shots within the next six months.

Russian Direct Investment Fund recently signed an agreement with Turkish biopharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac to begin producing its Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey. Viscoran aims to start production in the coming months in several facilities, the company said.

Turkey, a nation of 84 million, says it has administered some 22.8 million doses since it rolled out its vaccination program in mid-January. About 9 million people have been fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province - local official

A huge blast in Afghanistans eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said. The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logars provincial council, Hasibullah ...

U.S. aid effort in Venezuela was not aligned with humanitarian principles, audit finds

A U.S.-backed effort to send aid to Venezuela in 2019 that ended in a violent standoff on the Colombian border was not planned in alignment with humanitarian principles, according to an audit by the Washington-based aid agency involved in t...

Rahul's 91 takes Punjab to 179 against RCB in IPL

Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 91 as Punjab Kings posted 179 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.Put into bat, opener Rahul anchored the innings with a 57-ball knock, while Chris G...

Noida Police extends Sec 144 till May 12

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday extended restrictions under CrPC section 144 till May 12 citing law and order situation over counting of panchayat election votes and some festivals in the coming days, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021