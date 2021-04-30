Left Menu

COVID-19: US India Caucus urges President Biden to send health supplies to India

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Apr 30 PTI Leaders of the US Congressional India Caucus on Friday urged President Joe Biden to send much-needed resources and healthcare supplies to save lives in India, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to asking that lives be prioritised over intellectual property ownership.We are watching a catastrophe unfold in India, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said after the Caucus sent a letter to the president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:54 IST
COVID-19: US India Caucus urges President Biden to send health supplies to India

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Apr 30 (PTI) Leaders of the US Congressional India Caucus on Friday urged President Joe Biden to send much-needed resources and healthcare supplies to save lives in India, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to asking that lives be prioritised over intellectual property ownership.

“We are watching a catastrophe unfold in India,” Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said after the Caucus sent a letter to the president. The letter has been signed by India Caucus Co-Chairs Congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot, in addition to its co-Vice Chairs Congressman Michael Waltz and Khanna.

“Someone is dying of COVID every four minutes in New Delhi. The least we can do is give the world the tools to prevent more deaths. We must do our part to quell the virus anywhere and everywhere it persists. It is not enough to vaccinate every American,” Khanna said.

“We need to ensure the world beats this thing. That's why the India Caucus is asking President Biden to send more oxygen and other medical supplies to help India in the manufacturing of additional vaccines. There's simply too much at stake,” Khanna said in a statement.

In the letter, the India Caucus leaders argued it is “in the US interest for everyone in India to be vaccinated. To the extent it is possible, we hope that you will work to provide India with vaccines. With this in mind, we welcome recently announced plans to make available sources of raw materials to help India manufacture more vaccines.'' “Further, we ask that you share with India surplus doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as possible. Finally, we also understand that India is eager to domestically produce high-quality US vaccines. We hope that you work with the private sector to assess how the US can best advance cooperation in this regard,” they said.

On Thursday, a White House spokesperson said the US will do whatever is it takes to end the pandemic. The official was responding to a question on what was the US government's position ahead of a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva next week where waiving of certain provisions of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for COVID-19 will be discussed.

Following the Caucus' conversation with India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, its leadership asked that the US government provide India with oxygen cylinders, 10 liters and 45 liters Liquid Medical oxygen capacity, oxygen concentrators and oxygen generator plants. In addition to oxygen and related systems, India also needs several other items including remdesivir, tocilizumab medicines, ventilators and BiPAP machines.

India on Friday logged 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities. PTI LKJ IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province - local official

A huge blast in Afghanistans eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said. The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logars provincial council, Hasibullah ...

U.S. aid effort in Venezuela was not aligned with humanitarian principles, audit finds

A U.S.-backed effort to send aid to Venezuela in 2019 that ended in a violent standoff on the Colombian border was not planned in alignment with humanitarian principles, according to an audit by the Washington-based aid agency involved in t...

Rahul's 91 takes Punjab to 179 against RCB in IPL

Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 91 as Punjab Kings posted 179 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.Put into bat, opener Rahul anchored the innings with a 57-ball knock, while Chris G...

Noida Police extends Sec 144 till May 12

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday extended restrictions under CrPC section 144 till May 12 citing law and order situation over counting of panchayat election votes and some festivals in the coming days, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021