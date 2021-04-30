Nepal reports 5,567 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 323,187: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 5,657 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 323,187, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 15,391 swab samples were tested to detect coronavirus infections. So far, 2,473,956 people have been tested in the country.

''The new number of cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the last 24 hours stands at 5,657 and now the total figure is 323,187," the health ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, 928 people who earlier contracted the virus have achieved recovery whereas 33 deaths have been reported.

Of the total infected cases so far, 281,095 people have achieved recovery. The total number deaths stand at 3,279, the ministry said.

