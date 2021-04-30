Left Menu

Nepal reports 5,567 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 323,187: Health Ministry

So far, 2,473,956 people have been tested in the country.The new number of cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the last 24 hours stands at 5,657 and now the total figure is 323,187, the health ministry said in a statement.Similarly, 928 people who earlier contracted the virus have achieved recovery whereas 33 deaths have been reported.Of the total infected cases so far, 281,095 people have achieved recovery.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:49 IST
Nepal reports 5,567 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 323,187: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has reported 5,657 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 323,187, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 15,391 swab samples were tested to detect coronavirus infections. So far, 2,473,956 people have been tested in the country.

''The new number of cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the last 24 hours stands at 5,657 and now the total figure is 323,187," the health ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, 928 people who earlier contracted the virus have achieved recovery whereas 33 deaths have been reported.

Of the total infected cases so far, 281,095 people have achieved recovery. The total number deaths stand at 3,279, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

EXCLUSIVE-Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valnevas COVID-19 vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A spokesm...

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021