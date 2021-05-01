17 more COVID deaths in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh recorded 17 coronavirus deaths, the third highest in the state on Friday, taking the toll to over 200, the Health Department said.

The district also recorded 1,375 new infections, pushing the tally to 39,751, according to official data.

The district's death toll now stands at 206 and it is among the 12 of the 75 districts of the state that have recorded 200 or more coronavirus fatalities, according to the bulletin.

There are 6,645 active cases and 697 more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries 32,900, it said.

The mortality rate stood at 0.51 per cent, while the recovery rate is 82.76, according to the data.

The state's other districts that have a death toll of 200 or more are Lucknow (1,799), Kanpur Nagar 1,153), Allahabad (668), Varanasi (659), Meerut (508), Gorakhpur (438), Jhansi (262), Moradabad (233), Agra (228), Gautam Buddh Nagar (212) and Bareilly (200), the data showed. PTI KIS HMB

