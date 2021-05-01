Left Menu

Spoke to CM Adityanath, got nod for 100-bed COVID facility for people in rural area: Jewar MLA

He also said that a COVID-19 helpdesk to will provide assistance to distressed local residents around the clock has been started.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:23 IST
Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh said on Friday that he has discussed the coronavirus situation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and got an approval to convert a community health centre into a 100-bedded COVID facility for residents of rural areas in his constituency.

Singh said he has also written to District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Y to release Rs 50 lakh from his MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund which would be used to procure resources for the healthcare facility that is expected to come up in the next three-four days.

''Over the last few days, there has been a surge in the number of people living in rural areas who have tested positive for coronavirus and facing trouble because of which it has become essential to provide them free treatment without any hassle close to their residence,'' the MLA said.

Singh said he had an interaction with the chief minister was over this issue and approval has been granted for converting the community health centre in Jewar into a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients in rural areas.

''Initially, it will be a 100-bedded facility with necessary equipment. I have written to the DM also for releasing my MLA LAD funds which would be used to procure resources through the chief medical officer for this facility,'' he said.

''The facility is expected to come up in the next three-four days,'' the BJP MLA said. He also said that a COVID-19 helpdesk to will provide assistance to distressed local residents around the clock has been started. The helpline numbers are 9999751848, 9457078417, 9870862901, 7830555450, 9557569342, the MLA added.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, is one of the worst-hit districts in the state with a death toll of 212 and over 8,200 active cases of COVID-19, according to official figures on Friday.

