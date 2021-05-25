Left Menu

France reports 3,447 people in intensive care units with Covid-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:56 IST
France reports 3,447 people in intensive care units with Covid-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in France fell by another 49 to 3,447 on Tuesday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 271 to 19,430.

Both numbers have been on a downward trend for several weeks.

The health ministry also reported 198 news deaths in hospitals from the virus, after the death tally fell below 100 per day for three days in a row on Saturday through Monday.

