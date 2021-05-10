Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:57 IST
Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday. The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
