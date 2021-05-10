Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday. The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)