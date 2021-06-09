Left Menu

GB Pant Hospital row: Nursing superintendent apologises for circular barring nurses from conversing in Malayalam

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nursing Superintendent of Delhi government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) on Wednesday apologised for issuing a circular that barred nursing staff from conversing in Malayalam and advised them to use only Hindi and English. The superintendent said the circular was misinterpreted. "The circular was issued in a positive sense and there was no bad intention against Malayali-speaking staff. Circular was misinterpreted about its true sense and I did not get a chance to explain. If any staff's feeling gets hurt, I apologise," wrote Nursing Superintendent, GIPMER.

The June 5 dated circular issued by the Nursing Superintendent of GIPMER had stated that "A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience. So it is directed to all Nursing Personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication otherwise serious action will be taken." However, following a backlash, the circular was withdrawn by the hospital administration the very next day.

The institute's Medical Director Dr Anil Agarwal on Sunday said the order had been withdrawn. "This circular dated June 5, 2021, which was issued by Nursing Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital without any instructions or knowledge of the Hospital Administration and Delhi Government, stands withdrawn with immediate effect," read the new circular issued by Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Institute.

Meanwhile, the Delhi action committee of Malayali nurses had condemned the circular. "We have seen on social media that circular is withdrawn but we did not receive anything in writing. We also asked apology from the concerned person," said Fameer CK, Representative of Delhi action committee Malayali nurses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

