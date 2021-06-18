Indonesia reports 12,990 new coronavirus infections, 290 deaths
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:00 IST
Indonesia reported 12,990 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its highest since late January, taking its overall cases to 1,963,266,
It also reported 290 new deaths, the most in a day since April 4, bringing the total fatalities to 54,043.
