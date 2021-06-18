Indonesia reports 12,990 new coronavirus infections, 290 deaths

Indonesia reported 12,990 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its highest since late January, taking its overall cases to 1,963,266,

It also reported 290 new deaths, the most in a day since April 4, bringing the total fatalities to 54,043.

