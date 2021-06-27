Delhi registers 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate 0.12 pc

The national capital reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday as the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has so far recorded 14,33,934 coronavirus cases. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 24,965.

Advertisement

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, 170 COVID-19 cases from earlier weeks were added to the tally in the ICMR portal on Saturday by Central Jail Hospital, Tihar Prisons.

On Saturday, the city reported 85 cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent and nine deaths. Delhi had reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Monday. That was the first time that the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16, when 94 people were diagnosed with Covid.

The city recorded 134 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent and 8 deaths on Tuesday. It registered 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was 0.15 percent.

On Thursday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since March 21, were reported.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the latest health bulletin, 74,198 tests, including 54,297 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,568 from 1,598 on Saturday. The tally of people under home isolation dipped to 478 from 494 on Saturday, while the number of containment zones stands at 1,837, according to the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)