Left Menu

Debt of doctors who served people day & night during Covid pandemic can't be repaid: Kejriwal

The debt of doctors who served people day and night during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be repaid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on the National Doctors Day on Thursday. The National Doctors Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.Our doctors served people day and night during the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:21 IST
Debt of doctors who served people day & night during Covid pandemic can't be repaid: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The debt of doctors who served people day and night during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be repaid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on the National Doctors' Day on Thursday. The National Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

''Our doctors served people day and night during the pandemic. We cannot repay their debt throughout or lives. Salute to all the doctors on National Doctors' Day who saved lives of lakhs of people and prevented their families from crumbling, '' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in mid June.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 such deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021