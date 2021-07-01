Rajasthan govt to build memorial to doctors: Ministers

The Rajasthan government will construct a memorial to doctors at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday.

Speaking at a Doctors' Day programme, the minister said doctors risked their lives to save people. Therefore, to pay a true tribute to them, a doctors' memorial will be built at the state-run Jaipur hospital, Sharma said. In the virtual programme and award ceremony organised by the Rajasthan Medical Council, he said with the help of doctors and other medical practitioners, the state government could control the first and second waves of Covid.

He said there is a possibility of a third wave and the state government is working to strengthen the medical infrastructure of the state.

He said about 2,700 medical officers have been appointed in the state in a year. Families of the doctors who died during the coronavirus pandemic were also honoured.

