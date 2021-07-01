EU-approved COVID-19 vaccines protect against Delta variant, says official

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta, but called for active monitoring by vaccine manufacturers to stay alert.

"There have been a number of variants over the last months and we expect more," said Marco Cavaleri, European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of vaccine strategy, during a press briefing. "It's very important that there is continuous monitoring and a close surveillance of the performance of all the approved vaccines against emerging variants."

Advertisement

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in India and has led to a wave of new infections around the world. To monitor potential new threats, vaccine makers have exposed the blood of vaccinated people to viruses engineered to have the typical features of the variant of concern to determine if neutralising antibodies quell that virus.