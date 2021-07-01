Left Menu

Public Health England says AstraZeneca COVID shot gives 94% protection against death in over 65s

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine gives an estimated 94% protection against death from the disease in people over 65, Public Health England said on Thursday in a weekly surveillance report of real-world data.

PHE said the majority of the data was derived from a period where the Alpha variant was still dominant, and did not provide a specific estimate of protection from death that the vaccine offered against the Delta variant.

