Thailand reports third day of record coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 06:47 IST
Thailand reported on Friday the third straight day of record coronavirus deaths, with 61 fatalities, as authorities struggle to tackle the country's latest wave of infections.

The Southeast Asian country has now recorded 2,141 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started. The COVID-19 task force also reported 6,087 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 270,921.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

