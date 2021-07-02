Indonesia's under-18s to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - minister
Indonesia is planning to vaccinate under-18s with the coronavirus mRNA shot jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, its health minister said on Friday.
Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the island of Java, home to about half of the country's more than 270 million people, was where most outbreaks with the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 occurred. The variant was first identified in India.
