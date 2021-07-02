HP records 1 Covid death, 150 fresh cases

A 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh that recorded 150 new coronavirus cases on Friday, an official said.

This took the number of fatalities and positive cases to 3,465 and 2,02,440 respectively.

According to the health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,579.

A total number of 209 people recovered from the infection in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,97,369, the official said.

