J&K acting to minimise Covid impact: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the administration was taking effective and transformative actions to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

The union territory has reduced its positivity rate to 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Sinha chaired a series of meetings with members of the Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police on Covid containment measures through virtual mode, an official spokesman said.

Keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in J&K, the LG was regularly chairing meetings with the concerned officials and taking regular assessment of the present scenario and the measures taken thereof, he said.

While enquiring about the present status of the positivity rate, testing, and vaccination across the UT, the LG noted that the number of cases came down, while vaccination and testing also registered a substantial increase.

On being informed about the decrease in positivity rate, the LG maintained that the new development in this regard was a good sign.

However, it was only a small battle won in a really long war and we have to be vigilant, he said.

Adherence to Covid protocol and vaccination helped in bringing the numbers down, he added.

The LG directed the DCs and SPs to ensure that measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in social gatherings are rigorously followed.

Taking cognisance in the matter of fake RTPCR test reports being carried by some tourists, Sinha issued strict directions to penalise those found guilty.

''Any tourist carrying fake RTPCR test reports at the entry points, by road or air, will be penalised and authorities must send them back. We need to enforce the rule with a clear plan, besides communicating the same to all the stakeholders,'' the LG said.

Sinha congratulated the administration and the health teams of Budgam and Bandipora districts for achieving 100 per cent vaccination of 45 and above age group with the first dose.

Sinha appreciated the other districts for intensifying the vaccination drive and asked those with more than 90 per cent vaccination to cover the 100 per cent target within three days.

The DCs and health authorities were also directed to ensure that the priority age group is fully vaccinated within a week.

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from the deadly corona virus,” Sinha said.

The LG advised officials to send joint teams to counter vaccination hesitancy and educate people. Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, DCs, Health functionaries were asked to put extra effort in districts with low vaccination rate.

Sinha also passed necessary directions for making requisite arrangements for checking of the vehicles at various places on Mughal and Sinthan roads, which are going to open for the movement of general public on July 5. While taking district-wise feedback on various critical aspects of clinical management, he sought the implementation of directions passed in the previous meeting, particularly pertaining to the efforts made by the district administrations for bringing down the positivity rate and generating daily Covid report at block-level.

Health and Medical Education Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo briefed the chair about the district-wise analysis of Covid, status of vaccine availability, block-wise analysis of cases and positivity.

He said that J&K has registered its highest vaccination number with over 1,14,000 doses administered across the UT in a single day with overall vaccination rate for 45 and above age group reaching 87 per cent.

Besides, 14 Districts, out of 20, are now under the Green Zone as per the five cardinal Indicators for assessing the COVID-19 situation, including weekly cases per million population, test positivity rate, bed occupancy, mortality and vaccination coverage, Dulloo said.

