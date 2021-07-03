Amazon to grant new CEO Jassy over $200 million in stock

Amazon.com Inc plans to award incoming Chief Executive Andy Jassy more than $200 million in extra stock, which will pay out over 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Amazon will record the grant of 61,000 shares on July 5, the filing said, the date that Jassy succeeds Jeff Bezos in the online retailer's first CEO transition since its founding.

