Left Menu

Italy reports 22 new coronavirus deaths, 932 new cases

Italy has registered 127,637 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,394 on Saturday, down from 1,469 a day earlier. There were two new admissions to intensive care units, compared to three on Friday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:44 IST
Italy reports 22 new coronavirus deaths, 932 new cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 932 from 794. Italy has registered 127,637 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,394 on Saturday, down from 1,469 a day earlier. There were two new admissions to intensive care units, compared to three on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 204 from 213.

Some 228,127 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 199,238, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021