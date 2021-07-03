Italy reports 22 new coronavirus deaths, 932 new cases

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 932 from 794. Italy has registered 127,637 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,394 on Saturday, down from 1,469 a day earlier. There were two new admissions to intensive care units, compared to three on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 204 from 213.

Some 228,127 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 199,238, the ministry said.

