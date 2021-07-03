PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,718 60761 808 149 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,434,460 1,408,456 24,988 1,016 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768852 758144 9474 1234 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 202,555 197612 3,466 1446 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 316629 308246 4335 4048 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20101 19658 202 241 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab* 596,094 577,256 16,086 2,752 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952663 942469 8934 1260 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 340646 325548 7331 1821 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1706495 1681412 22622 2461 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1899748 1851062 12815 35871 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2852079 2768632 35308 48116 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,961,584 2843909 13,640 103,567 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9861 9518 49 255 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 117,787 113920 1,760 2107 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2492420 2423606 32933 35881 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 626085 609947 3684 12454 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 995489 976706 13453 5330 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,539 10,495 4 40 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 167,272 162074 3,069 2129 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823,763 811169 10,067 2,527 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789936 780445 9001 490 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6088841 5845315 122724 117575 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7475 7325 128 22 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 36572 33432 176 2964 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 515981 486265 4632 25084 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 722,418 711279 9,599 1,539 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345794 339850 5113 831 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 71,643 64329 1,188 6126 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 51035 45596 855 4584 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 21003 17087 95 3821 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25451 22991 485 1253 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 919026 887420 4154 27,399 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 20955 18336 308 2058 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 67020 62399 682 3857 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1504097 1467038 17779 19280 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 3,05,44,087 2,96,49,707 4,01,947 481,588 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Punjab as the state has not yet released its health bulletin.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,05,02,362 and the death toll at 4,01,050. The ministry said there are 4,95,533 active cases, while 2,96,05,779 people have so far recovered from the infection.

