Thailand to ease COVID-19 curbs on some construction projects

Thailand plans to allow some construction projects to resume in its capital and surrounding provinces although most sites and workers' camps will remain closed as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest coronavirus outbreak to date.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand plans to allow some construction projects to resume in its capital and surrounding provinces although most sites and workers' camps will remain closed as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest coronavirus outbreak to date. The national COVID-19 task force has agreed to relax curbs on construction projects where they could cause damage or danger, the government said on its Facebook page on Sunday. It cited underground projects, scaffolding and those related to traffic safety as examples.

Construction projects related to COVID-19 control, such as field hospitals, will also be allowed to go ahead. Movement of construction workers will be allowed for outbreak containment such as health screening and vaccinations, the government said, adding that further details would be announced later.

But construction sites and workers' camps in Bangkok, the epicentre of the outbreak, and five surrounding provinces, will mostly be closed until late this month to contain COVID-19 infections and deaths. Thailand has been dealing with its deadliest coronavirus outbreak Since April. It reported 5,916 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths on Sunday, bringing total cases to 283,067 and 2,132 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

