UK reports 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths

Britain reported 24,248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 24,885 on Saturday, and 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 18, according to government data.

A total of 45,274,497 people have received a first dose of vaccine and 33,614,952 have received two doses, the government said.

