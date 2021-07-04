UK reports 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 24,248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 24,885 on Saturday, and 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 18, according to government data.
A total of 45,274,497 people have received a first dose of vaccine and 33,614,952 have received two doses, the government said.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain adds three Myanmar entities to sanctions list
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement