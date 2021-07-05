Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 212 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 07:50 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 212 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 212 to 3,731,124 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 1 to 91,031, the tally showed.

