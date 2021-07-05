Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 212 - RKI
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 07:50 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 212 to 3,731,124 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 1 to 91,031, the tally showed.
