Wockhardt hosts Prince Charles at its Wrexham facility in UK

Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday welcomed Prince Charles to its Wrexham manufacturing facility in the UK.

Wockhardt UK specialises in the manufacture of sterile injectables and is one of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies in the UK with the capability to manufacture on a large scale, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

Wockhardt UK has been instrumental in the manufacture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and carries out the 'fill and finish' stage of the vaccine manufacturing process, it added.

''The visit today (on Monday) by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales demonstrates recognition of our global strength in sterile injectable facilities and capacity,'' Wockhardt Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.

The company is one of the major suppliers to the National Health Service (NHS) and has a site in Wrexham for over 20 years, Wockhardt said.

''We are delighted to showcase our innovation, talent and expertise at Wockhardt UK to His Royal Highness,'' Wockhardt MD and Global CEO Murtaza Khorakiwala said.

