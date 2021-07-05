Punjab reports 137 Covid infection, 10 deaths in a day; Chandigarh's tally of cases reaches 61,740

Punjab on Monday reported 137 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths, while Chandigarh's tally of viral infection rose by seven to reach 61,740.

While the tally of Covid cases in Punjab has risen to 5,96,550 and the death toll 16,122, the state currently has 2,118 active cases.

Advertisement

The new deaths were reported from Bathinda, Ferozepur and Faridkot. Among the fresh cases, Kapurthala reported 20 infections, Jalandhar 19 and Ludhiana 11.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent.

With 328 recoveries from the infection, the number of recovered patients in Punjab reached 5,78,310, according to a health bulletin. There are 45 critical patients who are on ventilator support, it said.

A total of 1,11,07,570 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far. In Chandigarh, one more person succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 809.

The number of active cases stood at 116, according to another bulletin.

With 38 patients being discharged following recovery, the number of persons who have recuperated in the city has reached 60,815.

A total of 5,74,942 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of them, 5,11,941 tested negative while reports of eight samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)