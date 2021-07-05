Left Menu

Punjab reports 137 Covid infection, 10 deaths in a day; Chandigarh's tally of cases reaches 61,740

In Chandigarh, one more person succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 809.The number of active cases stood at 116, according to another bulletin.With 38 patients being discharged following recovery, the number of persons who have recuperated in the city has reached 60,815.A total of 5,74,942 samples have been taken for testing so far.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:38 IST
Punjab reports 137 Covid infection, 10 deaths in a day; Chandigarh's tally of cases reaches 61,740
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Monday reported 137 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths, while Chandigarh's tally of viral infection rose by seven to reach 61,740.

While the tally of Covid cases in Punjab has risen to 5,96,550 and the death toll 16,122, the state currently has 2,118 active cases.

The new deaths were reported from Bathinda, Ferozepur and Faridkot. Among the fresh cases, Kapurthala reported 20 infections, Jalandhar 19 and Ludhiana 11.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent.

With 328 recoveries from the infection, the number of recovered patients in Punjab reached 5,78,310, according to a health bulletin. There are 45 critical patients who are on ventilator support, it said.

A total of 1,11,07,570 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far. In Chandigarh, one more person succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 809.

The number of active cases stood at 116, according to another bulletin.

With 38 patients being discharged following recovery, the number of persons who have recuperated in the city has reached 60,815.

A total of 5,74,942 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of them, 5,11,941 tested negative while reports of eight samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021