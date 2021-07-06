Health News Roundup: Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week; Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53% compared with the previous seven days. A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19.

Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed to end restrictive measures on July 19, with a final decision to be taken next week. He said the step would eliminate formal limits on social contact, the instruction to work from home, and mandates to wear face masks.

Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses -government official

South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre.

Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections, still strong in severe illness

Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness but said it remained highly effective in preventing serious illness. The decline coincided with the spread of the Delta variant and the end of social distancing restrictions in Israel.

Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy

A leaked health ministry document has prompted calls in Thailand for medical staff inoculated against COVID-19 to be given a booster of an mRNA vaccine, after it included a comment that such a move could dent public confidence in Sinovac Biotech's vaccine. The internal memo, which included various opinions, was reported by local media and shared widely on social media. It was confirmed by Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as being authentic.

Morocco's Sothema to produce China's Sinopharm vaccine

Moroccan pharmaceutical firm Sothema will soon start producing 5 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the North African country, state news agency MAP reported on Monday. The announcement was made at a ceremony chaired by King Mohammed VI during which the Moroccan government, Sinopharm and Sothema, whose formal name is Société Thérapeutique Marocaine, also signed deals to produce the vaccine in the African country, which has a population of about 36 million.

Spain's COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges

Coronavirus infections in Spain have risen by 32,607 since Friday, official data showed on Monday, 85% more than the previous weekend's increase as the Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people. While the nationwide 14-day infection rate reached 204 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, up from 95 cases a week ago, that figure climbed to 640 cases among 20-29 year olds, the data showed.

Factbox-England ends lockdown: No facemasks, no distancing, no WFH order

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday for the final step in easing England's COVID-19 lockdown, including the removal of laws governing social distancing and face coverings, and an end to official advice to work from home.

Johnson said he expected the lifting of restrictions to go ahead on July 19. He said a final decision would be announced on July 12. Some elements, including education and travel policy, will be announced later this week.

Mexico officials hope vaccine coverage will make pandemic surge less deadly

When Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell left the presidential palace on June 11, he was met with white roses, a cake and a mariachi band, there to thank him for his handling of a pandemic that has so far claimed more than 233,000 Mexican lives. Less than a month later, that celebration appears to have been pre-mature.

Ivory Coast sends mobile clinics to speed up COVID vaccinations

Ivory Coast began sending mobile clinics on Monday to markets and other busy areas in its main city Abidjan in an effort to turbocharge the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

After administering fewer than 800,000 doses since vaccinations began in March - enough for a single dose for just 3% of the population - Ivorian health authorities are now aiming to inoculate a million people in Abidjan over the next 10 days.

