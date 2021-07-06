Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 440 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 07:33 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 440 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 440 to 3,731,564, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 31 to 91,062.

