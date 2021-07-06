Left Menu

Maha: 124 new COVID cases in Nashik, 7 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 3,95,354 with the addition of 124 new cases of the infection, health officials said.These new cases were reported on Monday.The virus also claimed seven more lives, including three in the city, which took the death toll in the district to 8,385, the officials said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-07-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 08:53 IST
Maha: 124 new COVID cases in Nashik, 7 more deaths
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 3,95,354 with the addition of 124 new cases of the infection, health officials said.

These new cases were reported on Monday.

The virus also claimed seven more lives, including three in the city, which took the death toll in the district to 8,385, the officials said. Out of the total fatalities, 356 were reported from Malegaon area of the district, 3,890 from city limits and 4,013 from other parts of the district. Besides, 126 others who lost their lives were from outside the district and underwent treatment here, they said.

So far, 3,84,965 patients have recovered from the infection in Nashik.

Till now, 20,18,619 people have been tested for the disease in the district, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021