Maha: 124 new COVID cases in Nashik, 7 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 3,95,354 with the addition of 124 new cases of the infection, health officials said.

These new cases were reported on Monday.

The virus also claimed seven more lives, including three in the city, which took the death toll in the district to 8,385, the officials said. Out of the total fatalities, 356 were reported from Malegaon area of the district, 3,890 from city limits and 4,013 from other parts of the district. Besides, 126 others who lost their lives were from outside the district and underwent treatment here, they said.

So far, 3,84,965 patients have recovered from the infection in Nashik.

Till now, 20,18,619 people have been tested for the disease in the district, the officials said.

