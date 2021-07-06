Left Menu

Raj provided over 8 lakh COVID vaccine doses between Jul 1-6; 39.51 lakh more to be sent this month: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:18 IST
A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that COVID-19 vaccination has stopped in many districts due to a shortage of doses, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday noted that the state has received over 8.89 lakh free vaccine doses between July 1 and 6 from the Centre.

In addition, Rajasthan would receive an additional 39.51 lakh doses during the remaining part of July, the ministry said.

On July 1, Rajasthan had over 1.69 lakh ''unutilised'' balance doses of vaccines available with it.

Under the National COVID Vaccination Program, the state has received over 8.89 lakh doses of vaccines between 1st and 6th July 2021 free of cost from the Government of India, the ministry said in a statement referring to reports of shortage of vaccines in the state.

''In addition, Rajasthan would receive an additional 39 lakh 51 thousand doses during the remaining part of July 2021,'' the ministry said.

''Hence in the entire month of July 2021, Rajasthan will receive more than 50 lakh 90 thousand vaccine doses. This quantity may increase further depending on the production and availability of the vaccine doses,'' the ministry said.

Gehlot had on Monday urged the Centre to provide the state sufficient quantity of the vaccines.

“Vaccination work has stopped in most of the districts today due to lack of vaccines. Rajasthan is not getting vaccines as per its requirement from the central government, due to which the vaccination work has stopped,” he had said.

The Union Health Ministry said that the state shave also been requested to indicate to it in case more doses of COVID-19 vaccine are required by them, the statement said.

The ministry clarified that the states and UTs had been informed adequately in advance about the total doses that will be made available to them as well as to the private sector hospitals during July 2021.

The states have been advised to plan their COVID -19 vaccination sessions based on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

''Since the vaccines are a biological product, the process of manufacturing takes time. Once produced, the vaccines are tested for quality and safety.

''Thus, the manufacturing process to produce the vaccine takes time and does not translate into immediate supply,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

