UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported the highest daily number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29 on Tuesday, and the greatest number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test since April 23.
Tuesday's figures showed that there were 28,773 new cases, up from 27,334 on Monday, and 37 deaths.
As of the end of Monday, 86.2% of British adults had received one dose of a vaccination against COVID and 64.3% had received two doses.
