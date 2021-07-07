Brazil's lower house approves text of bill to allow breaking of vaccine patents
Brazil's lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved the main text of a bill that will allow patents for the production of vaccines and medicines to be broken in cases of a public health emergency or national state of emergency.
The bill authorizes Congress to pass a law to break patents without the Executive's approval or support.
