Left Menu

Brazil's lower house approves text of bill to allow breaking of vaccine patents

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 02:54 IST
Brazil's lower house approves text of bill to allow breaking of vaccine patents

Brazil's lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved the main text of a bill that will allow patents for the production of vaccines and medicines to be broken in cases of a public health emergency or national state of emergency.

The bill authorizes Congress to pass a law to break patents without the Executive's approval or support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
3
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021