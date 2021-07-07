Merck Foundation providing PG Diploma and Master Degree for Mauritian doctors

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with The Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mauritius, has underscored their commitment to build healthcare capacity through providing one year PG Diploma and two-year Master Degree in many critical and underserved specialities for doctors from Mauritius.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck Foundation More Than a Mother explained, "I am very proud that in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Mauritius, we have provided till today 71 scholarships of one-year diploma and two-years master degree in many critical and underserved specialities for young Mauritian doctors with the aim to transform the landscape of patient care in the country".

32 Medical graduates have been enrolled in the fields of Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, and Sexual & Reproductive Medicine. Another 39 medical graduates have been already selected to be enrolled in PG Diploma courses in many new underserved specialities including Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Mental Health: Psychological Therapies, Orthopedic Trauma Science, Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Pain Management, Psychiatry, Clinical Microbiology & infectious diseases, Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Neuroimaging for research, Urology, Orthopedics, Rheumatology, Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Critical Care, General Surgery, and Orthopedic & Trauma.

"We will continue launching other programs to raise awareness and build advocacy to support girl education and address health issues such as raising awareness about coronavirus through Media Training and Media Recognition Awards for Media representative in Mauritius", added Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation, through their Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Campaign, is also working to raise awareness about infertility prevention, male infertility and define interventions to break infertility stigma and support girl education in the country. Also, Merck Foundation has been raising awareness about coronavirus and how to keep it safe and healthy during the global pandemic.

"We plan to soon conduct our Merck Foundation Health Media Training for the Mauritian journalists, to educate them, particularly the young journalists, on how to break the silence and be the voice of the voiceless in order to eliminate the stigma of infertility and emphasize the importance of girls' education, through their day to day work.

Moreover, to underscore the important role that media, art, fashion, music, and the film plays in raising awareness about sensitive and health issues such as promoting the best prevention practices during the second wave of coronavirus, Merck Foundation has launched 6 Awards. The Media Awards have been announced in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius", emphasized Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation announced the following 6 awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" in partnership with Media TrustBoard, Mauritius: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/2SFScsN) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3xD7soU) to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and/or Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/2Sha256) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to Empower Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3wX6tAh) to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation "Mask Up With Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021 in partnership with Media TrustBoard, Mauritius: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family & community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate when it is available and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3vL7UQP) to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation "Make Your Own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021: All African Fashion Designers and Students are invited to create and share designs of masks and other clothing items that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they care and at the same time make it creative and fun!

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3xBcaDB) to view more details.

Entries for all the awards to be submitted via email to submit@merck-foundation.com.

(With Inputs from APO)