Another 3-day vaccination festival from July 10

Puducherry, July 7 (PTI): The Puducherry government is conducting another vaccination festival here for three days from July 10.

The vaccination against Covid is being conducted to cover all aged above 18, Health Secretary T Arun said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the drive was conducted for six days from June 16 and 5.47 lakh people were covered.

The official said in a release the aim was to ensure all the people get the shot.

