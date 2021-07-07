Another 3-day vaccination festival from July 10
Puducherry, July 7 (PTI): The Puducherry government is conducting another vaccination festival here for three days from July 10.
The vaccination against Covid is being conducted to cover all aged above 18, Health Secretary T Arun said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the drive was conducted for six days from June 16 and 5.47 lakh people were covered.
The official said in a release the aim was to ensure all the people get the shot.
