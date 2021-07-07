PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,780 60872 809 99 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1434780 1408917 25005 858 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769093 758512 9515 1066 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203117 198282 3470 1338 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 317761 309973 4349 3439 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20137 19733 204 200 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 596970 578865 16141 1964 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952887 943010 8942 935 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 340959 326147 7338 1506 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1706934 1682321 22666 1947 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1911231 1865956 12919 32356 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2862338 2787111 35601 39603 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3011694 2889186 14108 107925 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9965 9631 49 246 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 118416 114898 1765 1753 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2506848 2439576 33196 34076 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 629054 613872 3710 11472 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 996689 978208 13464 5017 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10550 10508 4 38 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 168015 162983 3082 1950 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824029 811988 10,072 1969 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh* 790042 780578 9017 447 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6122893 5881167 123857 114625 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7491 7349 128 14 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 38283 34736 184 3363 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 524556 496442 4743 23371 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 722850 712055 9612 1182 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346038 340365 5118 555 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 74341 66578 1229 6534 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 52712 47597 886 4229 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 22155 18557 9 3499 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25663 23376 491 1070 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 929788 897362 4358 28015 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 21573 19031 311 1975 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 68148 63411 694 3961 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1508223 1473718 17850 16655 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30708003 29832871 404986 459252 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 47785 43275 857 3713 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Madhya Pradesh and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,06,63,665 and the death toll at 4,04,211. The ministry said there are 4,59,920 active cases, while 2,97,99,534 people have so far recovered from the infection.

