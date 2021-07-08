Germany's COVID-19 cases ticked up again after more than two months of steady decline, while France said the highly contagious Delta variant could ruin the summer if a fourth wave of infections is allowed to build. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Britain's cases surpassed 30,000 for the first time since January as the government looks set to ease almost all coronavirus measures this month. * Portugal reported more than 3,000 daily cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since February.

* Russian police said they had detained a health worker in the Kaliningrad region for allegedly selling fake vaccination certificates. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is considering banning all spectators from the Olympics, with authorities expected to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain infections 16 days before the Games begin. * India expects to receive foreign-made vaccine doses through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme for the first time, with 3-4 million shots potentially arriving by August.

* Vietnam will impose tight movement restrictions in its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh city from the end of the week, in some of its strictest curbs yet. * Turkmenistan is making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over as the former Soviet region of Central Asia reported a fresh spike in new cases.

AMERICAS * The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by the end of August in preparation for the bank's return to more in-person work.

* Mexican health authorities reported the biggest jump in new daily infections since late February. * World Health Organization emergencies head Mike Ryan urged countries to use extreme caution when lifting restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you've made".

* Donations of vaccines are the way to get doses to Latin American countries in need, a top official from the Pan American Health Organization said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tunisia reported a daily record of nearly 8,000 cases and 119 deaths. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The developer of CoviVac, one of Russia's vaccines, said it is effective against the Delta variant, TASS news agency reported. * The GAVI vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India will resume exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine from this quarter, earlier than the firm's forecast of the end of this year.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. Treasuries prices maintained gains on Wednesday, holding down yields, and two stock indexes notched record highs after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting largely confirmed market expectations.

* U.S. job openings rose slightly to a new record high in May and hiring dipped, a sign that the economy could still be struggling with labour shortages as restrictions eased across the country. * Inflation has emerged as one of the top concerns for central bank reserve managers, alongside a failure to end the COVID-19 crisis and soaring debt levels, the results of a UBS survey showed.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Nick Macfie and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)