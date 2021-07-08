S.Korea eyes semi-lockdown in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July, even as the country considers imposing a semi-lockdown in hard-hit Seoul. The 1,275 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday, reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), exceeds the number of daily cases reported at the peak of the country's third wave in December.

Around 80% of the 1,275 locally transmitted cases were recorded in the greater Seoul area, comprising the capital, Gyeonggi Province, and Incheon city, KDCA data showed. Health authorities said Seoul would meet the criteria for Level 4 social distancing measures with a three-day streak of new case numbers above 389, the daily average from July 1-8.

Given the city recorded 545 new cases on Wednesday and 577 on Tuesday, that requirement could be reached with Thursday's numbers, which will be announced on Friday. "We continue to review preemptive responses for the metropolitan Seoul area," Yonhap news agency quoted health ministry official Son Young-are as telling reporters.

Under Level 4 curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people, and rallies or other events are banned. Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10 p.m. WORST MAY BE YET TO COME

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government would monitor the situation throughout the week and discuss potentially imposing higher restrictions in Seoul and other regions at a coronavirus response meeting on Sunday. Authorities said on Wednesday the virus was spreading rapidly, especially among unvaccinated people in their 20s and 30s, while a growing number of highly contagious Delta variant cases raised new worries.

The KDCA estimates the number of confirmed daily cases could reach around 1,400 by the end of this month, or surpass 2,000 if the situation worsens, KDCA Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said. However, infections can be brought under control through compliance with virus prevention efforts and vaccinations and the number of cases could drop to below 400 by the end of September, Jeong added at a briefing.

Just 10% of the country's population of 52 million people have been fully vaccinated, while 30% have received at least one shot, the majority of them aged over 60. The country aims to inoculate at least 70% of its residents with the first dose by September.

The detection rate of COVID-19 variants has also been on the rise. For the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, it surged three-folds from a week earlier to 9.9% nationwide. In the greater Seoul area, the rate jumped to 12.7% from 4.5%. South Korea's total COVID-19 infections stand at 164,028, with 2,034 deaths.

