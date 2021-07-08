Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:41 IST
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, here today.
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took charge as the Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.
They were received by senior officers of the ministry including Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, Ms Vandana Gurnani, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM (MoHFW), Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary (Health), Shri Vikash Sheel, Additional Secretary (Health), Shri Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary, Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS (MoHFW), Shri Arun Singhal CEO, FSSA and other key officials.
(With Inputs from PIB)
