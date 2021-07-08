Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took charge as the Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:41 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took charge as the Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, here today.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took charge as the Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

They were received by senior officers of the ministry including Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, Ms Vandana Gurnani, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM (MoHFW), Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary (Health), Shri Vikash Sheel, Additional Secretary (Health), Shri Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary, Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS (MoHFW), Shri Arun Singhal CEO, FSSA and other key officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021