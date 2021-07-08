346 COVID-19 cases in C'garh, three deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 9,97,035 on Thursday with 346 new cases coming to light, a health official said.

The state also recorded three deaths, which pushed the death toll due to the pandemic to 13,467, he added.

Advertisement

The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,654 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals while 386 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,914, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 19 new cases of infection, taking its caseload to 1,57,332 including 3,133 deaths. Sukma district recorded 45 new cases, Bijapur 38 and Jashpur 28 cases.

With 33,948 samples tested for coronavirus on Thursday, the total of tests carried out in the state went up to 1,05,55,481.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,97,035, New cases 346, Death toll 13,467, Recovered 9,78,654, Active cases 4,914, Tests so far 1,05,55,481.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)