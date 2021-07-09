Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 530,000 -Health Ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-07-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 02:48 IST
Brazil registered 53,725 new COVID-19 cases and 1,639 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.
This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 530,179 deaths.
