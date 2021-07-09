China reports 23 coronavirus cases on July 8 vs 17 the day prior

China on Friday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 8, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said. Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 10 a day earlier. As of July 8, mainland China had a total of 91,989 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

