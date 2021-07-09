Left Menu

FDA, CDC say fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster shot at this time

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 06:21 IST
U.S. regulators said on Thursday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed", the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

Pfizer Inc's top scientist said earlier the drugmaker plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month.

